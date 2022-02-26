North Texas (22-4, 15-1 Conference USA) matched a program-best with its 14 straight win and set a a program record with 15 conference wins. Its 22nd win is also the most under coach Grant McCasland.
Mardrez McBride and Thomas Bell added 10 points apiece for the Mean Green. Perry had nine points and was 6-of-6 shooting at the foul line. Jones finished with seven points and six boards.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-8, 11-5).
Attendance was 8,522 at UNT Coliseum.
