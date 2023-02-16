North Texas earns 72-62 win over Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. — Abou Ousmane scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and North Texas beat Louisiana Tech 72-62 on Thursday night.
Keaston Willis led the way for the Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9) with 18 points. Isaiah Crawford added 12 points, six assists and four steals for Louisiana Tech. Quandre Bullock also had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. North Texas visits UTEP and Louisiana Tech hosts Charlotte.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.