North Texas faces Charlotte after Perry's 20-point game

North Texas Mean Green (23-5, 14-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (16-11, 7-9 C-USA)
The Mean Green have gone 14-3 against C-USA opponents. North Texas ranks sixth in C-USA shooting 35.7% from deep. Perry leads the Mean Green shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 12 points and 6.7 rebounds for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Perry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.
LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.
Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.