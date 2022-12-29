North Texas hosts Florida Atlantic following Ousmane's 37-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-1, 1-0 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (10-2, 1-0 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -2.5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls after Abou Ousmane scored 37 points in North Texas’ 78-54 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mean Green have gone 4-0 in home games. North Texas is the best team in C-USA in team defense, allowing 51.8 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Owls are 1-0 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA scoring 80.9 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

The Mean Green and Owls square off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ousmane is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Michael Forrest is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 11.7 points. Vladislav Goldin is shooting 65.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 66.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 82.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

