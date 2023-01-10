North Texas Mean Green play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 3-2 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (13-3, 4-1 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Texas seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green are 5-1 on their home court. North Texas is eighth in C-USA shooting 31.9% from downtown, led by Tylor Perry shooting 44.1% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in conference games. Louisiana Tech is fourth in C-USA scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The Mean Green and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Keaston Willis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Cobe Williams is averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 63.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

