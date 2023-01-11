North Texas plays Louisiana Tech, seeks 4th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 3-2 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (13-3, 4-1 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -8.5; over/under is 121.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Texas heads into a matchup against Louisiana Tech as winners of three straight games. The Mean Green are 5-1 on their home court. North Texas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in conference matchups. Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mean Green and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green. Abou Ousmane is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Cobe Williams is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 63.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

