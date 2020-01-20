Trey Murphy III had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (9-11, 1-6). Zach Crisler added 11 points. Ako Adams had 10 points.
North Texas plays UTSA at home on Thursday. Rice plays UTEP at home on Thursday.
