North Texas visits Western Kentucky following Perry's 20-point outing

North Texas Mean Green (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 0-2 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -3.5; over/under is 121 BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Tylor Perry scored 20 points in North Texas’ 72-57 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Hilltoppers are 4-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky is fifth in C-USA scoring 74.7 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Mean Green are 2-1 in C-USA play. North Texas ranks second in college basketball allowing 52.1 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Hilltoppers and Mean Green square off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarion Sharp is averaging 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 blocks for the Hilltoppers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.6 points for the Mean Green. Perry is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

