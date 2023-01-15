Northeastern and Delaware meet for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-8, 2-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 2-3 CAA) Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays Northeastern in CAA action Monday. The Huskies are 3-3 on their home court. Northeastern is second in the CAA in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Alexander Nwagha paces the Huskies with 5.6 boards.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-3 against CAA opponents. Delaware ranks eighth in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 6.4.

The Huskies and Fightin’ Blue Hens square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

