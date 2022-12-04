Northeastern and Georgia State square off in non-conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia State Panthers (5-3) at Northeastern Huskies (1-6) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -2.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jahmyl Telfort and the Northeastern Huskies host Dwon Odom and the Georgia State Panthers in a non-conference matchup. The Huskies have gone 0-1 at home. Northeastern gives up 73.0 points and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 5-3 to begin the season. Georgia State scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Stucke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Telfort is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.1 points for Northeastern.

Odom is averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 11.4 points for Georgia State.

