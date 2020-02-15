The game was tied at 33 at the half but Boursiquot had two layups that started an 8-0 surge that put Northeastern up for good at 43-35 with 15:23 to play. Almost exactly two minutes later a Boursiquot dunk started a 17-0 game-breaking run. He had eight points, capping it with a dunk at the 4:42 mark that made it 62-43.