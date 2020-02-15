College of Charleston scored 18 points in the second half on 29% shooting, going 1 of 7 from 3-point range after going 6 of 12 in the first half.
Zep Jasper had 10 points for the Cougars (15-12, 9-6). Grant Riller, who averages 22 points to lead the Cougars, had nine points on 4 of 12 shooting.
Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 79-76 on Jan. 16. Northeastern faces Delaware on the road on Thursday. College of Charleston plays UNC Wilmington on the road next Saturday.
