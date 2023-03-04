Nelson, Delaware take down Northeastern 77-74 in OT in CAA

WASHINGTON — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 28 points, five in the overtime, as Delaware beat Northeastern 77-74 on Saturday night in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Nelson added three steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-15). Jyare Davis scored 21 points while going 7 of 16 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added 14 rebounds. Christian Ray shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.