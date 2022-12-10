Northeastern faces Holy Cross following Telfort's 20-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-7) at Northeastern Huskies (2-6)
The Crusaders are 0-2 on the road. Holy Cross is 0-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.6% for Northeastern.
Gerrale Gates is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 12.9 points for Holy Cross.
