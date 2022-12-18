Northeastern faces UIC on 5-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northeastern Huskies (3-6) at UIC Flames (7-4, 0-2 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -4; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will look to break its five-game road skid when the Huskies visit UIC. The Flames have gone 3-2 at home. UIC is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 0-4 on the road. Northeastern allows 68.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the past 10 games for UIC.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.1 points for the Huskies. Joe Pridgen is averaging 8.9 points for Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

