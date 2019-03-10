UNC Wilmington (10-22, 6-13) vs. No. 2 seed Northeastern (20-10, 14-4)

Colonial Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington is set to match up against Northeastern in the quarterfinals of the CAA tourney. Northeastern won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played on Feb. 14, when the Huskies shot 50 percent from the field and went 12 for 15 from the free throw line en route to the four-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Vasa Pusica, Jordan Roland, Donnell Gresham Jr., Bolden Brace and Anthony Green have collectively accounted for 76 percent of Northeastern’s scoring this season. For UNC Wilmington, Devontae Cacok, Jeantal Cylla and Kai Toews have scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Seahawks points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Toews has made or assisted on 45 percent of all UNC Wilmington field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Huskies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seahawks. Northeastern has 51 assists on 84 field goals (60.7 percent) across its past three outings while UNC Wilmington has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CAA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.