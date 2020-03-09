Bolden Brace hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 16 points and had seven rebounds for Northeastern, which shot 13 of 25 from long distance (46%) and led by as many as 20 points. Tyson Walker added 10 points and Maxime Boursiquot had eight with seven rebounds.
Hunter McIntosh and Marcus Sheffield II scored 20 points apiece for the Phoenix (13-21), which trailed 37-21 at halftime. Federico Poser added 10 points.
