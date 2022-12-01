Northeastern hosts Kelly and Georgia Tech

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3)
The Huskies are 0-3 on the road. Northeastern is third in the CAA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexander Nwagha averaging 4.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8% for Georgia Tech.
Coleman Stucke averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for Northeastern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.