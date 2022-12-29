Northeastern hosts N.C. A&T following Horton's 23-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-8) at Northeastern Huskies (4-7)
The Aggies are 0-5 in road games. N.C. A&T is 3-7 against opponents over .500.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is averaging 16 points for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Northeastern.
Kam Woods is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17.3 points and 1.7 steals. Marcus Watson is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.
Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.