Northeastern hosts Stony Brook after Telfort's 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) at Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 1-0 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after Jahmyl Telfort scored 31 points in Northeastern’s 88-76 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Huskies have gone 3-1 at home. Northeastern is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seawolves have gone 0-7 away from home. Stony Brook is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article