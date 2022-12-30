Northeastern hosts Stony Brook after Telfort's 31-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) at Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 1-0 CAA)
The Seawolves have gone 0-7 away from home. Stony Brook is 2-6 against opponents over .500.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.
Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.
Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.