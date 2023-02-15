Northeastern hosts Vuga and Monmouth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (6-21, 5-9 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-17, 4-10 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Northeastern Huskies after Klemen Vuga scored 29 points in Monmouth’s 85-71 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Huskies are 4-6 on their home court. Northeastern has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Hawks are 5-9 against CAA opponents. Monmouth ranks third in the CAA scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Myles Foster averaging 10.8.

The Huskies and Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Jakari Spence is averaging 3.9 points for the Hawks. Foster is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

