Northeastern hosts Vuga and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (6-21, 5-9 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-17, 4-10 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -4.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces the Northeastern Huskies after Klemen Vuga scored 29 points in Monmouth’s 85-71 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Huskies are 4-6 on their home court. Northeastern is fourth in the CAA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 1.9.

The Hawks have gone 5-9 against CAA opponents. Monmouth allows 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.1 points per game.

The Huskies and Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Myles Foster is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

