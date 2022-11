Northeastern went 9-22 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies will play the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Manhattan finished 15-15 overall with a 7-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Jaspers averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 16.8 from beyond the arc.