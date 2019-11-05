Roland was 15 of 24 from the field and finished with a career-high 39 points to lead Northeastern. Tyson Walker had 11 points and Maxime Boursiquot added 10 points. Brace had nine rebounds for the visitors.
Walter Whyte had a career-high 23 points and Alex Vilarino added 17 for Boston University.
Northeastern matches up against Harvard at home on Friday. Boston University takes on SUNY Poly at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.