FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyson Walker has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last three games. Walker has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Phoenix. Northeastern has an assist on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Elon has assists on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Elon has attempted the second-most free throws among all CAA teams. The Phoenix have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.