Northeastern (15-9, 9-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (8-18, 4-9)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its fifth straight conference win against UNC Wilmington. Northeastern’s last CAA loss came against the Towson Tigers 75-72 on Jan. 24. UNC Wilmington has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Vasa Pusica, Jordan Roland, Donnell Gresham Jr. and Anthony Green have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Huskies points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kai Toews has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all UNC Wilmington field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 18 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: UNC Wilmington has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 90.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Seahawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. UNC Wilmington has 42 assists on 81 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three contests while Northeastern has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington has attempted the second-most free throws among all CAA teams. The Seahawks have averaged 20.7 free throws per game this season.

