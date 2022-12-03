Northeastern take on Georgia State in non-conference action

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia State Panthers (5-3) at Northeastern Huskies (1-6) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dwon Odom and the Georgia State Panthers visit Jahmyl Telfort and the Northeastern Huskies in out-of-conference action. The Huskies are 0-1 in home games. Northeastern ranks fourth in the CAA with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexander Nwagha averaging 4.4.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 5-3 to begin the season. Georgia State is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Ja’Heim Hudson averaging 14.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Stucke is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.3 points. Telfort is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.1 points for Northeastern.

Evan Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Odom is averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for Georgia State.

