Walters tied the game with a step-back jumper from the foul line with 1:01 to play and then Telfort blocked Brenden Tucker’s shot on the other end. Walker went in for a layup and missed but Doherty was there for the rebound.
Zep Jasper’s contested shot missed in the closing seconds and Osinachi Smart couldn’t get a tip to go for the Cougars.
College of Charleston scored 20 points in the first half, a season low to trail 34-20.
Tucker had 20 points for the Cougars (5-8, 3-3). Payton Willis added 10 points. Jasper had 10 points.
Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 67-62 on Saturday.
