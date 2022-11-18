Northeastern visits Syracuse after Mintz's 20-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (0-3) at Syracuse Orange (1-1)
Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Northeastern Huskies after Judah Mintz scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to the Colgate Raiders.
Syracuse finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Orange averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.6% from behind the arc last season.
Northeastern finished 2-16 in CAA action and 0-12 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 8.8 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 5.7 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.