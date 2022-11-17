Northern Arizona and UCSB square off in non-conference matchup

UCSB Gauchos (2-0) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3)
Flagstaff, Arizona; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and UCSB meet in non-conference action.
Northern Arizona finished 5-10 at home last season while going 9-23 overall. The Lumberjacks shot 41.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.
UCSB finished 8-5 in Big West play and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Gauchos gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.
