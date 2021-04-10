Northern Arizona tied it at 14 on the first drive of the second half. George Robinson’s 15-yard run capped the eight-play, 80-yard drive. Robinson ran eight times for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Lumberjacks.
Wudtee scored his TD runs late in the third and early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14.
Justin Miller was 34 of 53 for 342 yards for the Thunderbirds (1-4, 1-4) and threw both of his touchdown passes to Landen Measom, who finished with eight catches for 112 yards.
Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah 34-33 on Feb. 27 in the spring season opener for both teams.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.