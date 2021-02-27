Wudtee finished 17 of 25 for 252 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Owen caught four passes for 62 yards and a score, and Stacy Chukwumezie had four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Southern Utah took a 28-27 lead on Justin Miller’s 3-yard TD pass to Landen Measom on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Thunderbirds used up 8:01 with 13 plays on their final drive that ended with Thomas Duckett running for no gain on a fourth-and-1.
Miller passed for 288 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Measom had 10 catches for 118 yards.
___
