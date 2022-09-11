Northern Arizona edges Sam Houston 10-3

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — RJ Martinez scored the game’s only touchdown and Northern Arizona defeated Sam Houston 10-3 on Saturday night.
Sam Houston (0-2) got its only points on Seth Morgan’s 44-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Martinez threw for 214 yards with an interception. Hendrix Johnson had eight catches for 101 yards. NAU (1-1) ate up the final 5:30 with its last possession.
