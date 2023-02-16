Northern Arizona faces Eastern Washington for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-20, 3-11 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (19-7, 13-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -10; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Eastern Washington and Northern Arizona will play on Thursday. The Eagles have gone 9-1 in home games. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Lumberjacks are 3-11 against conference opponents. Northern Arizona is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles.

Jalen Cole is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 74.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

