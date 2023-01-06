Northern Arizona faces Montana State following Cone's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana State Bobcats (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 75-74 overtime win against the Montana Grizzlies. The Lumberjacks are 4-2 on their home court. Northern Arizona is sixth in the Big Sky with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nik Mains averaging 4.8.

The Bobcats have gone 2-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 2.0.

The Lumberjacks and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Raequan Battle is averaging 16.1 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

