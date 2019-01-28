FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Bernie Andre had 19 points and eight rebounds, Carlos Hines added 17 points and Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah 80-77 in overtime on Monday.

Andre’s layup with 1:36 left in regulation were the final points of the second half. NAU trailed for just 28 seconds in overtime and the game finished with 10 ties and 14 lead changes.

Ted McCree scored 14 points with four 3-pointers for NAU (6-13, 4-5 Big Sky), which has already topped its win total from last season. The Lumberjacks were held to 38.2 percent shooting (29 of 76), but won the second-chance points 17-8.

Andre Adams had a career-high 21 points, on 8-of-10 shooting, and 10 rebounds and Brandon Better added 18 points with five 3-pointers for Southern Utah (9-9, 4-5). Cameron Oluyitan chipped in with 14 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.