Northern Arizona hosts Weber State after Cone's 26-point game

Weber State Wildcats (16-14, 11-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-21, 5-12 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Northern Arizona's 85-82 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks have gone 6-7 at home. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Carson Towt leads the Lumberjacks with 7.7 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 11-6 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky shooting 33.7% from deep. Steven Verplancken Jr. paces the Wildcats shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towt is averaging 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Cone is averaging 17.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Dillon Jones is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Verplancken is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

