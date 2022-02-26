The Lumberjacks have gone 5-9 in home games. Northern Arizona is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 68.1 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.
The Wildcats have gone 12-6 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 67-44 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Dillon Jones led the Wildcats with 18 points, and Nik Mains led the Lumberjacks with seven points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is averaging 18.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Mains is averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.
Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 12.8 points for the Wildcats. McEwen is averaging 19.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Weber State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.
Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.