Northern Arizona Lumberjacks face the Sacramento State Hornets on 3-game skid

Sacramento State Hornets (12-12, 5-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Lumberjacks take on Sacramento State. The Lumberjacks have gone 5-6 at home. Northern Arizona is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 5-6 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is third in the Big Sky shooting 35.6% from downtown. Kiir Kiir Choi Deng leads the Hornets shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Towt is averaging 9.7 points, eight rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Jalen Cole is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Zach Chappell is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

