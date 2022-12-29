Northern Arizona takes on Idaho State following Cone's 45-point outing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-9) at Idaho State Bengals (3-10)
The Bengals are 2-3 on their home court. Idaho State has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.
The Lumberjacks are 1-6 on the road. Northern Arizona is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Rodriguez is averaging 10.5 points for the Bengals.
Cone averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.
Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.