Texas finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 13.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas faces the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points in Texas’ 93-74 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Northern Arizona finished 9-23 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Lumberjacks averaged 67.5 points per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc last season.