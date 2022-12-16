Northern Arizona visits Southern Utah after Cone's 29-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-8) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-4) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Cole scored 29 points in Northern Arizona’s 80-75 overtime loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines. The Thunderbirds are 4-1 in home games. Southern Utah leads the WAC averaging 89.6 points and is shooting 48.1%.

The Lumberjacks are 1-5 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nik Mains averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Harrison Butler is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Carson Towt is averaging 8.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Cone is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 90.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

