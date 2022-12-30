Northern Arizona visits Weber State after Jones' 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-10, 0-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-8, 1-0 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Dillon Jones scored 26 points in Weber State’s 81-72 win over the Northern Colorado Bears. The Wildcats are 3-1 in home games. Weber State is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lumberjacks have gone 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

The Wildcats and Lumberjacks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 15.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Carson Towt is averaging 8.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Lumberjacks. Jalen Cole is averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

