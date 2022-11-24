Northern Colorado Bears and the North Dakota State Bison play in Albuquerque, New Mexico

North Dakota State Bison (1-4) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (1-4)
The Bison are 1-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Morgan averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Johnson averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Knecht is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points for Northern Colorado.
Morgan is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bison. Tajavis Miller is averaging 12.2 points for North Dakota State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.