Luis Aguilar kicked a 21-yard field goal for the Lumberjacks to tie the game early in the fourth quarter but missed a 33-yarder with just under two minutes remaining in regulation.
Robinson ran for a 17-yard touchdown with 35 seconds in the first half for a 7-3 lead. McCaffrey gave the lead back to the Bears (2-2) with an 8-yard TD pass to Dylan Thomas in the third quarter. Ben Raybon gave Northern Colorado its other points with a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Last week the Bears went into overtime with Lamar, also tied at 10, only to lose 17-10.
McCaffrey was 25 of 40 for 199 yards passing with Kassidy Woods making 11 catches for 123 yards.
NAU’s RJ Martinez was 21-of-37 passing for 208 yards.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25