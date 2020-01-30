Malik Porter scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Bengals (6-13, 3-7), who have now lost five straight games. Porter buried 12 of 19 shots overall — all inside the arc. Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Tarik Cool pitched in with 10 points and six assists.

Northern Colorado shot 54% from the floor, including 47% from distance (14 of 30). The Bears made 11 of 13 foul shots. Idaho State made 47% overall and 36% from beyond the arc (4 of 11). The Bengals hit 9 of 13 free throws.

