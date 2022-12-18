Northern Colorado hosts da Silva and Colorado

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Colorado Bears (5-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -17; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Northern Colorado Bears after Tristan da Silva scored 25 points in Colorado’s 84-60 win over the North Alabama Lions. The Buffaloes have gone 4-1 in home games. Colorado ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.5% from downtown, led by Javon Ruffin shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Bears are 2-3 on the road. Northern Colorado is ninth in the Big Sky with 5.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Theo Hughes averaging 1.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Daylen Kountz is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bears. Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.3 points for Northern Colorado.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

