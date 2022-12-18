Northern Colorado hosts da Silva and Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (5-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12)
The Bears are 2-3 on the road. Northern Colorado is ninth in the Big Sky with 5.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Theo Hughes averaging 1.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Daylen Kountz is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bears. Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.3 points for Northern Colorado.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.