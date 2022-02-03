The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Northern Colorado ranks seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Kur Jockuch paces the Bears with 8.8 boards.
The Vikings are 4-7 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State leads the Big Sky with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by James Jean-Marie averaging 3.6.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won 79-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Ezekiel Alley led the Vikings with 22 points, and Kountz led the Bears with 30 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kountz is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.
Khalid Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Vikings. Ian Burke is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.
Vikings: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.