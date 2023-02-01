Northern Colorado Bears (7-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-12, 4-6 Big Sky)Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Northern Colorado Bears after Dischon Thomas scored 25 points in Montana's 73-67 win against the Portland State Vikings.The Grizzlies are 6-4 in home games. Montana is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Bears are 2-7 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is 2-2 in one-possession games.TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Thomas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Montana.Dalton Knecht is shooting 48.3% and averaging 20.8 points for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.