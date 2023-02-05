Northern Colorado hosts Weber State following Ballard's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (12-11, 7-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-16, 2-9 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Junior Ballard scored 20 points in Weber State’s 72-71 overtime victory over the Idaho State Bengals. The Bears are 2-6 in home games. Northern Colorado is sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 28.8 rebounds. Dalton Knecht paces the Bears with 7.0 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 7-3 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is eighth in the Big Sky with 28.1 rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 10.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is averaging 20.1 points and seven rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.7 points. Jones is averaging 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

