Montana State plays Northern Colorado in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Colorado Bears (12-19, 6-12 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (22-9, 15-3 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -7; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats play in the Big Sky Tournament against the Northern Colorado Bears. The Bobcats are 15-3 against Big Sky opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Montana State is 8-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bears’ record in Big Sky play is 6-12. Northern Colorado is fourth in the Big Sky with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Dalton Knecht averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is averaging 17.1 points for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Matt Johnson is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Knecht is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

